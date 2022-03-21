Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (237K versus 104K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 174 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Oppo A54
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1114 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +116%
375
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +61%
1599
Oppo A54
993
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +127%
237446
Oppo A54
104738
CPU 82806 36581
GPU 41004 16965
Memory 51211 23039
UX 64425 28931
Total score 237446 104738
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

