Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Oppo A57 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo A57

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Оппо А57
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Oppo A57

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo A57, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo A57
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 241K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 643 and 380 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Oppo A57

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
478 nits
Oppo A57
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Oppo A57 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo A57 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
380
Oppo A57 +69%
643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1605
Oppo A57 +18%
1894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
241425
Oppo A57 +50%
361003
CPU 82806 -
GPU 41004 -
Memory 51211 -
UX 64425 -
Total score 241425 361003
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6581 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Oppo A57
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A57. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10C vs Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10C vs Redmi Note 10S
3. Redmi 10C vs Redmi 10
4. Redmi 10C vs Poco C40
5. Oppo A57 vs Galaxy A13 5G
6. Oppo A57 vs Oppo A16
7. Oppo A57 vs Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish