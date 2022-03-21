Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (392K versus 238K)
- 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (606 against 474 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 375 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1217:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|82806
|107702
|GPU
|41004
|92725
|Memory
|51211
|91328
|UX
|64425
|104674
|Total score
|238462
|392743
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|443
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6581
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.
