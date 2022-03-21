Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (392K versus 238K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (606 against 474 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 375 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Realme 10 +28%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Realme 10 +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Realme 10 +50%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1604
Realme 10 +9%
1756
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
238462
Realme 10 +65%
392743
CPU 82806 107702
GPU 41004 92725
Memory 51211 91328
UX 64425 104674
Total score 238462 392743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6581 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

