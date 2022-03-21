Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme 8

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 238K)
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (607 against 474 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 90.7%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 27 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1217:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Realme 8 +28%
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Realme 8 +32%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1594
Realme 8
1598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
238292
Realme 8 +51%
360445
CPU 82806 94959
GPU 41004 103001
Memory 51211 65151
UX 64425 98277
Total score 238292 360445
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
443
Realme 8 +234%
1478
Stability 94% 91%
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 443 1478
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 10048
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 9 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Realme 8 +2%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
13 (100%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10C vs Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10C vs Redmi Note 10S
3. Redmi 10C vs Redmi 9C
4. Redmi 10C vs Realme C25s
5. Redmi 10C vs Realme 8i
6. Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 11
7. Realme 8 vs Redmi 10
8. Realme 8 vs Realme 9 Pro
9. Realme 8 vs Realme C35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish