Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme 8i

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (291K versus 223K)
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 375 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme 8i
539 nits

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Realme 8i +3%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Realme 8i +44%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1591
Realme 8i +18%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
223307
Realme 8i +31%
291909
CPU 72882 95254
GPU 37110 55107
Memory 62485 61908
UX 51694 80504
Total score 223307 291909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme 8i
1085
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1085
PCMark 3.0 score - 8479
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 10:59 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 142 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme 8i
36:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port - No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
8 (100%)
Total votes: 8

