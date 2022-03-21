Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.