Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Realme C30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme C30

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Оппо Реалми С30
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Oppo Realme C30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 178K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 345 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Realme C30

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Realme C30
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Realme C30
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1114 MHz 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +9%
375
Realme C30
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +23%
1594
Realme C30
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +33%
238292
Realme C30
178654
CPU 82806 59874
GPU 41004 21805
Memory 51211 45664
UX 64425 52407
Total score 238292 178654
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 443 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI Go
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Realme C30
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 July 2022
Release date March 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
3. Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9T vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
6. Oppo Realme C25 vs Oppo Realme C30
7. Oppo Realme C20 vs Oppo Realme C30
8. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i vs Oppo Realme C30
9. Xiaomi Redmi 10A vs Oppo Realme C30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish