Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme C35

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Оппо Реалми C35
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme C35
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Realme C35 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +3%
375
Realme C35
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +14%
1591
Realme C35
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
223307
Realme C35 +1%
224532
CPU 72882 71236
GPU 37110 24887
Memory 62485 64760
UX 51694 64509
Total score 223307 224532
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port - No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (87%)
3 (13%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10C vs Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10C vs Redmi 9C
3. Redmi 10C vs Redmi 10A
4. Realme C35 vs Redmi 10
5. Realme C35 vs Realme 7
6. Realme C35 vs Realme Narzo 50A
7. Realme C35 vs T1 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish