Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Realme C55 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Realme C55 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Realme C55, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Realme C55 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 268 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (392 vs 268 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10C Price Realme C55 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 680 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 480 nits Realme C55 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Realme C55 +6% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Realme C55 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 March 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme C55. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.