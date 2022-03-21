Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (291K versus 238K)
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 375 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1217:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Mediatek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Realme Narzo 50 +37%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1594
Realme Narzo 50 +10%
1757
|CPU
|82806
|93000
|GPU
|41004
|53000
|Memory
|51211
|64000
|UX
|64425
|82000
|Total score
|238292
|291086
|Stability
|94%
|97%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|1088
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6607
|8438
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Narzo 50 is definitely a better buy.
