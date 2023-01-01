Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 147K)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 147K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 347 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10C Price Samsung Galaxy A14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 475 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C +2% 82% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 9 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.