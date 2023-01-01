Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 147K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
475 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C +2%
82%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +8%
374
Galaxy A14
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +24%
1602
Galaxy A14
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +68%
247798
Galaxy A14
147896
CPU 84253 40093
GPU 37215 24567
Memory 67134 38370
UX 60881 45318
Total score 247798 147896
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 442 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5890 -
Video editing 3680 -
Photo editing 12596 -
Data manipulation 5753 -
Writing score 7407 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 9 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Galaxy A14
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

