Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 237K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|83%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1217:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Galaxy A23 +2%
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1599
Galaxy A23 +2%
1629
|CPU
|82806
|81885
|GPU
|41004
|48510
|Memory
|51211
|64789
|UX
|64425
|71783
|Total score
|237446
|265005
|Stability
|94%
|97%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|438
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6607
|7178
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|24 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:14 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
20 (48.8%)
21 (51.2%)
Total votes: 41