Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy A23

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 237K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C +3%
474 nits
Galaxy A23
462 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Galaxy A23 +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Galaxy A23 +2%
382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1599
Galaxy A23 +2%
1629
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
237446
Galaxy A23 +12%
265005
CPU 82806 81885
GPU 41004 48510
Memory 51211 64789
UX 64425 71783
Total score 237446 265005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C +1%
443
Galaxy A23
438
Stability 94% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 443 438
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 9 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:14 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Galaxy A23
35:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (48.8%)
21 (51.2%)
Total votes: 41

