Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 238K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (727 against 474 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 98.3%
PWM Not detected 366 Hz
Response time 27 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1217:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +53%
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Galaxy A33 5G +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Galaxy A33 5G +95%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1594
Galaxy A33 5G +19%
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
238292
Galaxy A33 5G +63%
388832
CPU 82806 102701
GPU 41004 109820
Memory 51211 71863
UX 64425 107363
Total score 238292 388832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
443
Galaxy A33 5G +410%
2258
Stability 94% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 443 2258
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 10769
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 9 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:26 hr
Watching video - 15:03 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Galaxy A33 5G +12%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

