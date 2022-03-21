Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 238K)
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (823 against 474 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|830 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|85.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93%
|97.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|250 Hz
|Response time
|27 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1217:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Galaxy A53 5G +97%
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1594
Galaxy A53 5G +18%
1882
|CPU
|82806
|122472
|GPU
|41004
|121866
|Memory
|51211
|75491
|UX
|64425
|113308
|Total score
|238292
|429520
|Stability
|94%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|2287
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6607
|11326
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2