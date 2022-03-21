Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Galaxy M12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Samsung Galaxy M12

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Самсунг Галакси М12
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Samsung Galaxy M12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 146K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 177 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Galaxy M12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.3%
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 926:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Galaxy M12
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Galaxy M12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1100 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +112%
375
Galaxy M12
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +54%
1591
Galaxy M12
1035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +52%
223307
Galaxy M12
146612
CPU 72882 44756
GPU 37110 24822
Memory 62485 36022
UX 51694 42192
Total score 223307 146612
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 428
PCMark 3.0 score - 6104
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (40% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port - No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 November 2020
Release date March 2022 April 2021
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (29.4%)
12 (70.6%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10C and Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi 10C and Redmi 9C
3. Redmi 10C and Redmi 10A
4. Galaxy M12 and Galaxy A12
5. Galaxy M12 and Galaxy A22
6. Galaxy M12 and Galaxy A21s
7. Galaxy M12 and Poco M3
8. Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish