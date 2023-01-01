Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Tecno Pova 4 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Tecno Pova 4 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C Weighs 23 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 248K)

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (378K versus 248K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 377 points

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 257 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 474 nits Pova 4 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 213 g (7.51 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Pova 4 +4% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Tecno Pova 4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C 377 Pova 4 +47% 555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C 1592 Pova 4 +14% 1815 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C 248417 Pova 4 +52% 378616 CPU 84253 105184 GPU 37215 85897 Memory 67134 91375 UX 60881 96744 Total score 248417 378616 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Pova 4 +183% 1250 Stability 97% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS Graphics score 442 1250 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 10283 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6 OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Pova 4 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.