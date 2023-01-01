Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Tecno Pova Neo 2 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Tecno Pova Neo 2 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Weighs 40 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The phone is 6-months newer

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 - PPI 268 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 481 nits Pova Neo 2 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 170.86 mm (6.73 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 77.79 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.63 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 230 g (8.11 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C 82% Pova Neo 2 +1% 83.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 55 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Pova Neo 2 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova Neo 2.