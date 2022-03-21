Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Mi A1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 114K)
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.98% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 16:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 71.02%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 1217:1 1359:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Mi A1
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C +15%
82%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
375
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1594
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +109%
238292
Mi A1
114228
CPU 82806 41253
GPU 41004 12372
Memory 51211 30571
UX 64425 30687
Total score 238292 114228
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C +161%
443
Mi A1
170
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 443 170
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 5464
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 13 Android One
OS size 9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:01 hr
Watching video - 08:48 hr
Gaming - 04:42 hr
Standby - 70 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Mi A1
22:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Mi A1 +9%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

