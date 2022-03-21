Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.