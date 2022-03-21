Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Mi A1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 114K)
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
- Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.98% more screen real estate
- The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|16:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|71.02%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|93%
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|27 ms
|40.2 ms
|Contrast
|1217:1
|1359:1
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|82806
|41253
|GPU
|41004
|12372
|Memory
|51211
|30571
|UX
|64425
|30687
|Total score
|238292
|114228
|Stability
|94%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|170
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6607
|5464
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Android One
|OS size
|9 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3080 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:01 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:48 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:42 hr
|Standby
|-
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|35.96 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.76 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.
