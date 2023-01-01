Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Poco C50 VS Xiaomi Redmi 10C Xiaomi Poco C50 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 79K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1217:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 10C 481 nits Poco C50 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10C +1% 82% Poco C50 81%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio A22 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1114 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 10C +168% 380 Poco C50 142 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 10C +216% 1613 Poco C50 511 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 10C +204% 240221 Poco C50 79078 CPU 82806 - GPU 41004 - Memory 51211 - UX 64425 - Total score 240221 79078 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 10C 442 Poco C50 n/a Stability 96% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 442 - PCMark 3.0 score 6627 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Go Edition OS size 9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10C 79.3 dB Poco C50 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.