Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Poco M3

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Xiaomi Poco M3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 199K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 310 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 892 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 2214:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M3
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +21%
375
Poco M3
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +14%
1591
Poco M3
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +12%
223307
Poco M3
199285
CPU 72882 68236
GPU 37110 32422
Memory 62485 45471
UX 51694 54020
Total score 223307 199285
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M3
370
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 370
PCMark 3.0 score - 6219
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 16:54 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 07:58 hr
Standby - 151 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M3
43:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port - Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M3
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 November 2020
Release date March 2022 December 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3.

