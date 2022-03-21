Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Poco M3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Poco M3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 237K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 13% higher peek brightness (532 against 472 nits)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 376 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Poco M3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 93.5%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast 1217:1 2512:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
472 nits
Poco M3 Pro +13%
532 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Poco M3 Pro +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
376
Poco M3 Pro +46%
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1593
Poco M3 Pro +8%
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
237958
Poco M3 Pro +42%
338578
CPU 82806 99830
GPU 41004 80609
Memory 51211 67020
UX 64425 91385
Total score 237958 338578
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1101
PCMark 3.0 score - 8282
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size 9 GB 19.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:55 hr
Watching video - 14:10 hr
Gaming - 06:25 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M3 Pro
37:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Poco M3 Pro +18%
93.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2021
Release date March 2022 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (12.5%)
14 (87.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Redmi 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Redmi 9C
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme 8i
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Oppo Realme C25s
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs X3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10
8. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Poco M3
9. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish