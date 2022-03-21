Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Poco M5s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 240K)
- Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (757 against 482 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1217:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|82806
|97587
|GPU
|41004
|100579
|Memory
|51211
|67761
|UX
|64425
|99310
|Total score
|240516
|366023
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|1488
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6581
|7962
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:57 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5s is definitely a better buy.
