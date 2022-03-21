Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Poco M5s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Poco M5s

Ксиаоми Редми 10С
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М5s
Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Xiaomi Poco M5s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 240K)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (757 against 482 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Poco M5s

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
482 nits
Poco M5s +57%
757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Poco M5s +2%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C
379
Poco M5s +37%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C
1620
Poco M5s +14%
1848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C
240516
Poco M5s +52%
366023
CPU 82806 97587
GPU 41004 100579
Memory 51211 67761
UX 64425 99310
Total score 240516 366023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
443
Poco M5s +236%
1488
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 443 1488
PCMark 3.0 score 6581 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:57 hr
Watching video - 13:25 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Poco M5s
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Poco M5s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Poco C40
5. Xiaomi Poco M5s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
6. Xiaomi Poco M5s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
7. Xiaomi Poco M5s or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
8. Xiaomi Poco M5s or Oppo Realme 9 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish