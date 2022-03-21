Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.