Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.