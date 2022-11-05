Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Redmi 10 2022 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Redmi 10 2022

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1217:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Redmi 10 2022
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Redmi 10 2022 +2%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +4%
375
Redmi 10 2022
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +24%
1594
Redmi 10 2022
1290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +8%
238292
Redmi 10 2022
220195
CPU 82806 67748
GPU 41004 37883
Memory 51211 47805
UX 64425 67998
Total score 238292 220195
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C
443
Redmi 10 2022 +60%
709
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 443 709
PCMark 3.0 score 6607 8073
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 59 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Redmi 10 2022
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is definitely a better buy.

Avatar
devilris 05 November 2022 08:17
if you want better performance and battery redmi 10C. if you want a better display and camera, redmi 10 2022.
0 Reply
