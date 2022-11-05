Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Redmi 10 2022
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|83.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1217:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +4%
375
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +24%
1594
1290
|CPU
|82806
|67748
|GPU
|41004
|37883
|Memory
|51211
|47805
|UX
|64425
|67998
|Total score
|238292
|220195
|Stability
|94%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|443
|709
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6607
|8073
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 59 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 is definitely a better buy.
