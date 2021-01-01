Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 4G vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G vs Huawei Honor 10

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (503 against 450 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 4G
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 4G
450 nits
Honor 10 +12%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 4G +5%
83.5%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G +7%
369
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
1289
Honor 10 +16%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 4G
202384
Honor 10 +7%
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (225th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:39 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 April 2018
Release date August 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G is definitely a better buy.

