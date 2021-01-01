Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 4G vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G vs Huawei Honor 30S

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30S
Huawei Honor 30S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 202K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 369 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 4G
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 83.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 4G
450 nits
Honor 30S
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 4G
83.5%
Honor 30S
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
369
Honor 30S +70%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
1289
Honor 30S +87%
2416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 4G
202384
Honor 30S +86%
375952
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (225th and 106th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:39 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

