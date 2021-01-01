Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 4G vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G vs Oppo Realme 6i

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
VS
Оппо Реалми 6i
Oppo Realme 6i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (521 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 4G
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 4G
450 nits
Realme 6i +16%
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 4G +1%
83.5%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
369
Realme 6i +5%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
1289
Realme 6i +2%
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 4G
202384
Realme 6i
202372
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (225th and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:39 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Realme 6i
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 4G
n/a
Realme 6i
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

