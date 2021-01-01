Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.