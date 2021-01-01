Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 4G vs Poco X2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G vs Poco X2

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X2
Xiaomi Poco X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 202K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 369 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 4G
vs
Poco X2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.5% 84.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 4G
450 nits
Poco X2 +10%
494 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 4G
83.5%
Poco X2 +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G and Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
369
Poco X2 +47%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 4G
1289
Poco X2 +31%
1693
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 4G
202384
Poco X2 +35%
272732
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (225th and 172nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min) Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:39 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 February 2020
Release date August 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.795 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.138 W/kg 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X2. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G.

