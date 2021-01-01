Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 16% higher pixel density (401 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (649 against 599 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 401 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 88.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.4%
PWM 227 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
599 nits
Mate 20 X +8%
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Mate 20 X +5%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +5%
413605
Mate 20 X
395542
AnTuTu Android Rating (85th and 90th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 22 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Mate 20 X +5%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 October 2018
Release date July 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 X.

