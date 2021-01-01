Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs P Smart Z – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Huawei P Smart Z

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Huawei P Smart Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart Z, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 187K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (599 against 428 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
P Smart Z

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.3%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1219:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +40%
599 nits
P Smart Z
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
P Smart Z +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Huawei P Smart Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +87%
626
P Smart Z
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +36%
1892
P Smart Z
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +121%
413605
P Smart Z
187095

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 22 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
P Smart Z +6%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 May 2019
Release date July 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

