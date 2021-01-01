Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 325K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (599 against 512 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 401 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +17%
599 nits
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +8%
626
P40 Lite
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +3%
1892
P40 Lite
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +27%
413605
P40 Lite
325044
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (85th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 February 2020
Release date July 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

