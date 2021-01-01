Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.