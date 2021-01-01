Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Nokia G20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4520 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|81.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +259%
628
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +94%
1908
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
391061
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.
