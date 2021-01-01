Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
606 nits
Nokia G20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G +2%
83.7%
Nokia G20
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +259%
628
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +94%
1908
Nokia G20
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G
391061
Nokia G20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
80.5 dB
Nokia G20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2021
Release date July 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

