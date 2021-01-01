Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 269K)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (599 against 415 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 535 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.7%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.4%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +17%
626
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +15%
1892
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +53%
413605
269673
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (85th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|22 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.
