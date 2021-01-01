Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Realme 7 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Оппо Реалми 7 5G
Oppo Realme 7 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 312K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
Realme 7 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.6%
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 18 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 710:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +7%
608 nits
Realme 7 5G
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Oppo Realme 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +8%
1919
Realme 7 5G
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +32%
412669
Realme 7 5G
312498
AnTuTu Android Results (91st and 142nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 22 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:06 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
18:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Realme 7 5G
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Realme 7 5G
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 November 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 5G.

