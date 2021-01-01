Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.