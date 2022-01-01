Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 445K)

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi 10X 5G 605 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10X 5G 83.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 22 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10X 5G 80.5 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2020 February 2022 Release date July 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.