Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Realme GT Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 605 nits)
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 390K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
605 nits
Realme GT Neo +98%
1195 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Realme GT Neo +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G
1902
Realme GT Neo +74%
3310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G
390704
Realme GT Neo +60%
624980
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (139th and 36th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Oppo Realme X7
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Redmi K40
10. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Oppo Realme 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish