Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 106K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (599 against 489 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 88.4%
PWM 227 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 9 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +22%
599 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G +1%
83.7%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +233%
626
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +73%
1892
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +287%
413605
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2,0
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G +1%
79.8 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2020 May 2020
Release date July 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
