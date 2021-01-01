Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 106K)
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (599 against 489 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.7%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|88.4%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +233%
626
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +73%
1892
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +287%
413605
106989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|22 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.
