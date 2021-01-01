Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 173K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 346 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
599 nits
Galaxy A51 +6%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Galaxy A51 +4%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +81%
626
Galaxy A51
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +48%
1892
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +139%
413605
Galaxy A51
173313
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (85th and 277th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 22 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Galaxy A51 +1%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 December 2019
Release date July 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

