Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.7%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2166 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
413605
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
32:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|10
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.
