Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
VS
Виво V20
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 243K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 633 and 545 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
600 nits
Vivo V20 +3%
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +16%
633
Vivo V20
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +14%
1920
Vivo V20
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +62%
395952
Vivo V20
243703
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (133rd and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V20
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
80.5 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Redmi 10X 5G and Mi 10 Lite
3. Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi Note 8
4. Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi Note 9
5. Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
6. Vivo V20 and Galaxy A51
7. Vivo V20 and Galaxy M51
8. Vivo V20 and Huawei P30
9. Vivo V20 and Galaxy A71
10. Vivo V20 and Honor 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish