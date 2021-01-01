Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo V21

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (448K versus 372K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 627 and 572 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (750 against 602 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 9738%
PWM 227 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G
602 nits
Vivo V21 +25%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Vivo V21 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +10%
627
Vivo V21
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +21%
1927
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10X 5G +21%
448968
Vivo V21
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
80.5 dB
Vivo V21 +14%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2021
Release date July 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
