Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo Z1x – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Vivo Z1x

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Виво Z1x
Vivo Z1x

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 211K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (599 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Vivo Z1x

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +21%
599 nits
Vivo Z1x
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Vivo Z1x
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +54%
626
Vivo Z1x
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +23%
1892
Vivo Z1x
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +96%
413605
Vivo Z1x
211490
AnTuTu Ranking (85th and 214th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10X 5G or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Redmi 10X 5G or Mi 10 Lite
3. Redmi 10X 5G or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Redmi 10X 5G or Poco X2
5. Redmi 10X 5G or Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Vivo Z1x or Galaxy A50
7. Vivo Z1x or OnePlus 7
8. Vivo Z1x or Pocophone F1
9. Vivo Z1x or Oppo K3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish