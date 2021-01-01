Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 177K)
  • Comes with 1170 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (599 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 227 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +28%
599 nits
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G +1%
83.7%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 512
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +87%
626
Mi 8 Lite
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +33%
1892
Mi 8 Lite
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +133%
413605
Mi 8 Lite
177172
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (85th and 266th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Mi 8 Lite +7%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

