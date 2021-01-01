Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Mi 9T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 249K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 536 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.7%
|86.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|95.1%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +17%
626
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +17%
1892
1613
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +66%
413605
249113
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (85th and 194th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|22 GB
|11.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
33:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|124°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.
