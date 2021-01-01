Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Mi Max 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 146K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (599 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% higher pixel density (401 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4520 mAh
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM 227 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +21%
599 nits
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G +5%
83.7%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +183%
413605
Mi Max 3
146232

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 22 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G +2%
79.8 dB
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 July 2018
Release date July 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G is definitely a better buy.

