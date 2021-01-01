Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Mi Note 10 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 253K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 536 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 740 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4520 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.47 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.7%
|87.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|176 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +17%
626
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +12%
1892
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +63%
413605
253952
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (85th and 189th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|22 GB
|19.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5260 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
36:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. It has a better performance and design.
Cast your vote
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12