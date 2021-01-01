Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (449K versus 354K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (608 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G Price Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi 10X 5G +20% 608 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10X 5G 83.7% Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5 OS size 22 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.3 f/2.45 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 10X 5G 80.5 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2020 November 2021 Release date July 2020 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G.