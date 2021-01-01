Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X 5G vs Poco X2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Poco X2

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
VS
Xiaomi Poco X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 272K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (599 against 494 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Poco X2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +21%
599 nits
Poco X2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Poco X2 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +15%
626
Poco X2
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G +12%
1892
Poco X2
1693
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G +52%
413605
Poco X2
272732
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (85th and 172nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X 5G
79.8 dB
Poco X2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 February 2020
Release date July 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.

